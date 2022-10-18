Re: Israeli diplomat calls Saudi Arabia ‘unreliable ally’, insults Washington – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israeli diplomat calls Saudi Arabia ‘unreliable ally’, insults Washington – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 18, 2022 add comment 2 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest White Ziopig is literally weeping Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article German cybersecurity chief Arne Schoenbohm sacked over alleged Russia ties The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel suspends entry permits of 164 family members related to the Lions' Den Re: Trump: ‘I could easily become Israel’s prime minister’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Palestine TV staff assaulted, attacked with tear gas fired by Israel soldiers Re: Israel FM summons Australia envoy after recognition of Jerusalem rescinded Re: Trump: ‘I could easily become Israel’s prime minister’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email