close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israeli diplomat calls Saudi Arabia ‘unreliable ally’, insults Washington – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 50 views
no thumb


Love the terminology-“Cleared by Israel” Even though he is less than a nobody in Israel
“loose cannon” now the PM of the largest Oil producer and member of OPEC+
“future far from Secure” Only a very loud fart from you may accomplish that.
“slug” He has more money and power around the world than you have over your manly cooking.

Thanks for being such a comedian that even after a heavy Shaboos Meal I could not stop laughing at the insanity that is called tzatz. How do you come up with these gems.So you gave away your age with that City near Haifa in 1978.Did you have your 70th birthday party yet?



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response