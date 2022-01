1 West Bank Home demolition SHOCKING VIDEO.

https://bit.Ly/3hbJkF8

2 Murdered at the beach

https://bit.Ly/33PuWh0

3 Shocking video of brutal attack in Khan Al Ahmar

https://bit.Ly/3qDUnuV

4 YouTube says you have to be 18 years to watch this video.

That is their way limiting the number of people who watch it – the Jews

have good friends in high places.

https://bit.Ly/3FKShxH





Source link