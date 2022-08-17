Re: Israel worst country for road safety, report reveals

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel worst country for road safety, report revealsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 17, 2022 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I don’t think so because goats have much better taste than you give them credit for! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China–Canada relations come full circle next article Major Indonesian Islamic groups say Salman Rushdie stabbing ‘regrettable’, as some netizens cheer attack The author comredg you might also like Re: Turkiye-Greece migrants: 38 people found stranded on tiny, unnamed island Re: Turkiye to hold expert panel in 12 countries to push for UN Security Council reform Re: EU delegation in Gaza meets Palestinians wounded in latest Israel strikes Re: Ben & Jerry’s Unilever fight shows risks of ceding control – Middle East Monitor Re: The British government responds as a friend of Israel Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email