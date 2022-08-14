Re: Israel woman accused of spying for Iran attempts suicide

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel woman accused of spying for Iran attempts suicideMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 14, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I’m glad the terrorists killed herself Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Malaysia’s GDP growth to quicken on pent-up demand, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz says next article Polarising Sarah Palin spies way out of political wilderness The author comredg you might also like Re: Novelist Salman Rushdie attacked while on stage in New York Re: The US needs the Middle East’s help to achieve global stability – Middle East Monitor Re: Novelist Salman Rushdie attacked while on stage in New York Saudi-US Forces Start a Month-long Military Drill in The Red Sea Re: As Israel was killing civilians in Gaza, the hypocritical world stood by and watched Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email