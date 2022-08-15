close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel will use the Kurds as a tool, yet Turkiye still normalised relations

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 21 views
no thumb


By 2040 … most recruits to the armed forces will be Kurds

They won’t be aiming their guns on Kurds … full stop



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response