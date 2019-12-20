Re: Israel wants $150bn compensation for Jews who left Arab countries





You’re the one who’s twisting truth. Israel did something neither the UN nor any other power was able to to elsewhere – it maintained peace in southern Syria through its “Good Neighbour” policy.

Israel should get the Nobel Peace Prize.

MEMO: 12,000 Syrian civilians forcibly displaced by regime and Russia’s bombing

In the past 24 hours, approximately 12,000 civilians have been forcibly displaced from the “de-escalation zone” in northern Syria, to areas near the Turkish borders, to escape the bombings of the regime and Russia.

With the recent statistics, the number of IDPs from the region as of Wednesday has reached a total of 110,000 civilians during the past month, and a half stated local sources to Anadolu Agency.

Mohammed Al-Hallaj, the coordinator of the Civil Response Coordinators in Northern Syria (local), told Anadolu Agency that 110,000 civilians, making up 20,000 families, have fled the de-escalation zone within a month and a half.





