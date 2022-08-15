Re: Israel uses Palestinian blood for electioneering, says Patriarch

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel uses Palestinian blood for electioneering, says PatriarchMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 15, 2022 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Palestinians have a unique ability to project their own shortcomings on to others. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Anti-Trump GOP group spends big to shrink his base next article Hong Kong protests: man crossed mainland China border to join Yuen Long railway station attack in 2019, court told The author comredg you might also like Re: Qatar launches ‘Devotion to Gaza’ campaign – Middle East Monitor Re: Palestinian youth ‘executed’ at home in occupied Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor Re: Remembering the fall of Kabul – Middle East Monitor Re: As Israel was killing civilians in Gaza, the hypocritical world stood by and watched Re: Qatar ‘extremely worried’ about deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email