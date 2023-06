Arming Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad is bad for Gaza, because if they use them to target Israelis, the reproductions only causes more death and destruction in Gaza. Israel has to respond to each and every attack. Every attack on Israel is an act of war.

Do you remember this statement— Hamas TV to Israelis: We “love death more than you love life”

“The price will be high, Sons of Zion… All of Palestine is ours. There is nothing here for you but death”





Source link