Re: Israel: US arms left in Afghanistan reach Gaza

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel: US arms left in Afghanistan reach GazaMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 21, 2023 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You must be kidding. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hunter Biden reaches plea deal on gun, tax charges. Here’s a look at his troubled past next article US President Joe Biden calls China's Xi Jinping a 'dictator' The author comredg you might also like Re: UN Rights Investigator aims to probe growing Israel settler violence Re: Eyewitnesses call Israel military raid on West Bank a 'war' Re: The UN's plan to cease food aid in Gaza will cause thousands of job losses, increase poverty Re: Raisi: Only 'enemies of Muslims' led by Israel oppose Iran-Saudi rapprochement Re: Eyewitnesses call Israel military raid on West Bank a 'war' Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email