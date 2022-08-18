Re: Israel, Turkiye announce normalisation agreement, return of ambassadors





You need more truth in your life, & More Truthfully,

-1- Neither “Turkey, Nor the Jewish State of Israel, are so completely secular”, where

[a] – both clearly have sizeable religious & sometimes violent extremist minorities, but

[b] – only the Jewish state both gives & protects the equal rights of their minority citizens.

And,

-2- “the Abraham Accords are clearly more than bits of papers”, in that they

[a] – Recognize the ancient ancestral Isaac-Ishmael or Israel-Arab family linkages, and

[b] – Increase the connections, collaborations, & peace, between the Jewish State of Israel and 4 additional Arab states

(UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, & Morocco), such that now 6 of the 20 Arab League States live in peace with Israel,

And, your inability to see the obvious,

-3- Proves that you are an Islamo-Brainwashed, Delusional, “IgnorantFookin’Twat”





