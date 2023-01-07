Re: Israel to take steps in response to Palestine moves at World Court





I read it and it is very good except before reading the article, I searched for the word – diaspora – and I found it and I became very angry. You see,the word diaspora when used by the European Jews has no other meaning except to say that they originated in Palestine and that is how they claim Palestine. Black Americans left West Africa 400 years ago, their appearance is African, they are fond of Africa as their mother country, their DNA traces to West Africa at 90% or higher and nobody doubts where black Americans came from. But you would never them speaking about being in the diaspora. Compare that to the European Jews whose appearance is completely European, language, food, customs and traditions are European and their DNA is stunning at 100% European. But they cling to the notion that they are Israelite because otherwise they have no way to claim Palestine. Here is what the man wrote that made me very angry:

It is instructive to notice that most of the regrets expressed in the U.S. about the outcome in the 2022 Israeli elections is its possibly negative impact on support for Israel in the liberal democracies, especially, among predominantly secular dominant communities in

the Jewish diaspora .





Source link