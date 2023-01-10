Re: Israel to take steps in response to Palestine moves at World Court

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel to take steps in response to Palestine moves at World CourtMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 10, 2023 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Yep. The sicko sages of the talmud nullified God’s word and replaced it with their own. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ‘When is the FBI going to raid Joe Biden?’ Trump rages after classified Obama-Biden docs found at think tank next article President Joe Biden condemns attacks in Brazil, Democratic representatives call for Bolsonaro’s expulsion from US The author comredg you might also like Re: US prohibits Israel pilots from flying F-35 jets Re: Netanyahu's right-wing government protested in Tel Aviv Re: Israel Netanyahu accused of ‘eliminating democracy’ amid judicial reform row – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel Netanyahu accused of ‘eliminating democracy’ amid judicial reform row – Middle East Monitor Re: Israeli and Indian thugs attack Christian sites Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email