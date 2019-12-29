MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residencyMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on December 29, 2019 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Enough already. You’re a liar and stale af. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residency next article Los lanzamientos musicales más esperados del 2020 The author admin you might also like Re: Torture of Palestinian detainees prevails in Israeli jails Re: Torture of Palestinian detainees prevails in Israeli jails Re: Iran gave six crushing blows to US and allies in the region Re: Christmas mass in Gaza – Middle East Monitor Day after rocket attack on military base, Pompeo arrives in Iraq Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email