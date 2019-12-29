INDIANS (ET)Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residencyINDIANS (ET) by admin on December 29, 2019 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Hey let’s embrace our inner satan so big Bertha will be happy and stfu Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China ‘will honour’ US trade war deal promises as talks progress ‘in earnest’ next article Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residency The author admin you might also like Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residency Re: The ICC’s decision presents a last chance to save Israel from itself Re: UN officially asks Israel to leave Golan Heights Day after rocket attack on military base, Pompeo arrives in Iraq Re: Iran gave six crushing blows to US and allies in the region Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email