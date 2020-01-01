INDIANS (ET)Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residencyINDIANS (ET) by admin on January 1, 2020 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Why would I want to associate with organizations fake “jews” put together? Not too smart of YOU. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article In Hong Kong, Thousands Pledge to ‘Keep Fighting’ as March Turns Ugly next article Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residency The author admin you might also like Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residency Re: The ICC’s decision presents a last chance to save Israel from itself Re: Israel’s crime of stealing Palestinian organs continues Trump Threatens Iran, Does Not See War After Baghdad Embassy Attack Re: Turkey arrests 13 suspects for planning terror attacks Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email