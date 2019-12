al-Ata was behind the rocket attack on Ashkelon a couple of months back while Netanyahu was on an election campaign tour. The Prime Minister and everyone else had to quickly secure themselves in a bomb shelter. Now al-Ata sleeps with the fishes. Justice was served.

Yesterday the PM was back in Ashkelon again giving a speech. The same thing happened again.

You don’t get a free shot and expect to get away with it just because you missed.





Source link