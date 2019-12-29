MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel to reinstitute ‘assassinations policy’MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on December 29, 2019 add comment 9 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest No, it doesn’t. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Blast Hits Military Parade in Yemen next article Una segunda oportunidad The author admin you might also like Re: Israel to reinstitute ‘assassinations policy’ Re: Israel to reinstitute ‘assassinations policy’ Re: Israel to reinstitute ‘assassinations policy’ Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residency Re: Israel to rule on revoking BDS founder’s residency Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email