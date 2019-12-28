MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel to reinstitute ‘assassinations policy’MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on December 28, 2019 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest fake news Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Ultra-Orthodox Jew to become Israel’s health minister next article Sin pago de aguinaldo aún trabajadores de Jumapag The author admin you might also like Re: Turkey unveils first fully homemade car in $3.7bn bet on electric Re: Palestine Archbishop Atallah Hanna: Israel attempted to poison me Re: Palestine Past and Present Re: Sisi and Putin agree on importance of resolving Libya crisis Re: Torture of Palestinian detainees prevails in Israeli jails Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email