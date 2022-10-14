Re: Israel to open refugee camps in Azerbaijan for Russian Jews fleeing the war



Their Chabad love their Nazee-Ukraine…

228 million dollars per diem: http://www.informationclearinghouse.INFO/57229.htm https://justice4poland.COM/2015/05/01/the-khazarian-mafia-in-ukraine/comment-page-1/#comment-295281 https://rumble.COM/vzvar4-moses-zelensky-muslim-scholar-says-zionists-will-relocate-israel-to-ukraine.html https://www.civilianintelligencenetwork.CA/2022/03/12/synagogue-of-satan-the-chabad-lubavitch-khazarian-mafia-nazi-jews-of-ukraine/ https://www.winterwatch.NET/2022/05/zelenskyy-wants-ukraine-to-be-a-big-israel-heres-a-road-map/ https://www.eutimes.NET/2022/04/there-might-be-a-plan-to-rebuild-khazaria-as-zelensky-says-ukraine-will-become-big-israel/ http://www.informationclearinghouse.INFO/57150.htm

https://www.winterwatch.NET/2022/02/cabal-crime-syndicate-loots-ukraines-gold/ https://christiansfortruth.COM/army-general-reveals-how-judeo-masonic-oligarchs-chabad-lubavitich-jews-and-the-c-i-a-control-ukraine/#comment-100082



Source link

The author comredg