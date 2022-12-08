Re: Israel to finalise deportation of French-Palestinian lawyer

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel to finalise deportation of French-Palestinian lawyerMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 8, 2022 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Good girl! Now sit up! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hong Kong woman arrested for allegedly doxxing husband’s former lover next article U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations supports resolution on recognising Russian actions genocide against Ukrainian people The author comredg you might also like Re: How far can the ICC go in seeking out Israel for its crimes in Palestine? Re: Lieberman calls for Al Jazeera licence to work in Israel to be cancelled Re: Lions’ Den ‘thwarted’ Israeli mission in Nablus – Middle East Monitor Re: Oil tanker clears Turkiye shipping logjam with Russian insurance letter – document Re: How many times must Gaza be rebuilt, to be bombed again? Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email