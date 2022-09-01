Re: Israel to expand Gilo settlement with 1250 new units





A young Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones during clashes with Israeli forces following a weekly demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on October 27, 2017

how must we react when we look at this young boy fighting for his land, he should be holding crayons in his hand and not sling shots – but is childhood is taken away from him by a foreign enemy that inserted itself in the Arab region where it doesn’t belong.

