Re: Israel to expand Gilo settlement with 1250 new units

Picture: Caption reads:

A Palestinian protester runs for cover as an Israeli military vehicle (background) sprays a foul-smelling spray known as “skunk” during clashes following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on December 5, 2014

People need to remember that the British were in Kenya, in Aden, in Egypt, in India. Did they do the horrible things the European Jew is doing in Palestine? What other people on the planet will be spraying water that smells like skunk besides the European Jew?

https://bit.lY/3KCsHih



