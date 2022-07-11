MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel to examine reports of decades-old grave for buried Egyptian soldiersMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 11, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Christians and Muslims have been differentiated by genetic halagroup type. Would you please stop spouting nonsense. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article PolyPhaser Expands Its Line of 7/16 DIN Quarter-Wave Surge Protectors next article Hong Kong considers tougher penalties for residents caught feeding wild pigeons The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel to examine reports of decades-old grave for buried Egyptian soldiers Re: ‘International impunity is the backbone of Israel’s occupation,’ says rights group – Middle East Monitor Re: Iran says US-Israel joint defense pact will fuel regional tensions Re: UN Security Council struggles to strike Syria aid deal as mandate expires Re: Palestinians mark Eid Al-Adha at Ibrahimi mosque despite Israeli obstacles Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email