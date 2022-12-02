Re: Israel to deport dual citizenship Palestinian to France





Picture: a white European Jew in uniform is holding a Palestinian from behind, his hands are going

under his arms and up around his neck, it it is a very tight hold and that is how animals hold their prey.

I have never seen a human being do that to another human being. These European Jews have extreme

hatred for the indigenous population – and you must remember that European Jews did expel 90% of the

indigenous population, and those that they are having to deal with today in Palestine are the 10% that

remained and their descendants. Therefore, the the Jews understood that the place was to belong to the

Jews or to the Palestinians but not both and that is why they did everything they could to expel the 90%.

they would have much preferred to have done 100% expression. Imagine if they had not expelled the 90%,

I think it would be accurate to say that there would be no Jew state in Palestine today – it would have been

completely impossible if they had not expelled 90% of the indigenous population.

https://bit.lY/3rYgrjW





Source link