Re: Israel tests pumping gas from disputed gas field with Lebanon





-1- The “disputed gas field” status will probably remain disputed forever, just as the disputed “West Bank” (Judea-Samaria) status

will also probably remain disputed forever, because

-2- Neither Lebanon, Hezbollah, Palestinian Authority, PLO, Nor Hamas will Never accept peace with the Jewish State of Israel. And,

-3- Given the relative balance of power greatly favoring the Jewish State of Israel, Israel has no reason to make any concessions,

to any Arab regimes or Islamic Jihadists, without real & signed peace agreements.





