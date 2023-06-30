Re: Israel tech fundraising suffers 65% annual slump

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel tech fundraising suffers 65% annual slumpMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 30, 2023 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest What happened to the $25 billion dollar deal with US Intel?? Or was that Nutty BS. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Baby dies after landslide buries home as torrential rain pounds South Korea next article U.S. Supreme Court bans race-based university admission The author comredg you might also like Re: Report: Israel escalations in West Bank cast shadow on ties with Arab world Re: Israel's state archive exposes Zionist efforts to enlist Nazis against Britain Re: Iran, Russia sign MoU to bolster security, law enforcement cooperation Re: Turkiye condemns Israel new settlement plan in West Bank Re: Netanyahu says he dropped part of Israel judicial overhaul – WSJ Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email