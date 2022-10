Kicking you out as a zaioterrorist has to be enhanced, worked on, and emphasized. Making yourself comfie wherever has to stop, kkkhazar. Malyasia today has done just that. Infes ting ver min. That free access to the Internet to smear your pus from your 3 orifices is much worse now than in 1939. Khazars are too d*mb to grab this. Russian prov.: ”Juz(hostile Khazars, not the others) always complain about what happens to them, but they do no say why.”





Source link