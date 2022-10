The zisrahellis have been coveting the Rakhine harbour for decades so as to develop a Muslim- free trade route between China-India-and all along, up to Occupied Palestine. They have worked hard on wreaking havoc in China against the Uyghurs, and in Myanmar, against the Rohingya. They have wreaked havoc in India as well, against these Muslims…A Muslim-free route…for business.





Source link