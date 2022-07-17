Re: Israel strikes ‘Hamas sites’ in Gaza hours after Biden visit – Middle East Monitor

INDIANS (ET)Re: Israel strikes ‘Hamas sites’ in Gaza hours after Biden visit – Middle East MonitorINDIANS (ET) by comredg on July 17, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Only a very shameless people who look like these could claim to return home to Palestine. View post on imgur.com Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Biden proved that Israel is a US proxy in the Middle East next article 'Selfishness' of American troops: Internet trolls Joe Biden for Saudi speech gaffe, says 'he's an embarrassment' The author comredg you might also like Re: Erdogan: 'Türkiye will keep spirit that defeated coup attempt alive' Re: Israel to examine reports of decades-old grave for buried Egyptian soldiers Re: Activists urge Iranian women to publicly unveil to protest crackdown Re: Turkiye looks to import gas from Turkmenistan to help Europe Re: Gaza calls for justice for Abu Akleh as Biden lands in Israel Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email