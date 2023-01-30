Re: Israel steals artefacts from Palestinian site in Nablus

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel steals artefacts from Palestinian site in NablusMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 30, 2023 add comment 27 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Says a zionist thief son of a thief. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Germany’s U-turn on tanks comes just in time for Ukraine, but much too late for Nato allies next article FOX News Media to Present Live Coverage of President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union Address The author comredg you might also like Re: UK teaches Jordan how to spy on it’s citizens – Middle East Monitor Re: Hamas slams Blinken’s visit to Israel – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel extremists attack Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem Re: Explosion hits military facility in central Iran Re: Explosion hits military facility in central Iran Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email