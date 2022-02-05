Re: Israel soldiers lock Palestine family in storeroom, assault, abuse them, B'Tselem reveals

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel soldiers lock Palestine family in storeroom, assault, abuse them, B'Tselem revealsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 5, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest NOPE Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Kandi Burruss Spends Fun Times With Kenya Moore And Monyetta Shaw next article Joe Biden has watched raids on terrorist leaders in the past. But this time was different The author comredg you might also like Re: Another Indian college bars Muslim girls wearing hijab Re: Another Indian college bars Muslim girls wearing hijab Re: Gulf leaders attend opening of Winter Olympics in China Re: Morocco tries to save 5-year-old who fell down a well Re: To prevent a second Bosnian genocide, Turkey may finally militarily intervene Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email