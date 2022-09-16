close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel soldiers fire tear gas at Palestinian school in Nablus

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 16 views
no thumb


Can you tell us which Jews you are referring to that originated in Palestine? You will never dare to answer it but I will answer it for you: according to the European Jews who according to their own DNA are 100% pure European believe that those who originated from Palestine are the 100% pure-European-Ashkenazi and the Jews of the Middle East. Did I get it right, Khazar?

Ashkenazi Jews – Iraqi Jews – Iranian Jews – Yemeni Jews
Ethiopian Jews – Indian Jews – Nigerian Jews – Zimbabwean Jews
Moroccan Jews – Algerian Jews – Tunisian Jews – Libyan Jews
Egyptian Jews – Afghan Jews – Chinese Jews – Japanese Jews
Ugandan Jews



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response