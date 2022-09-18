Re: Israel soldiers fire tear gas at Palestinian school in Nablus





On 9/15 (one day before this article was written), a Palestinian terorrist opened fire on a Jewish religious school called Carmel Yeshiva,which is located in Hebron Hills. An 18 year old Israeli student was hit in the upper body and had to be hospitalized. The Palestinian terrorist fled the scene. Unlike Israel, which actually prosecutes crimes against Pakesitnians, the Pakesitnian governments PAY these terrorists to keep committing these homicidal (adn seomtime suicidal) acts of violence.

So, spare us your hpyocritical moaning and groaning. Anybody with an real conscience and an actual clue isn’t going to buy into it–although, of course, other “Anti-semites-I-mean-Anti-Zionists” will, eagerly (without taking any responsibility for their own “cowardly racist” sins.)





