Re: Israel soldiers attacks school children with tear gas in Hebron

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel soldiers attacks school children with tear gas in HebronMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 2, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Mein Herr Adolphus. Du bist ein Langer Schwantz. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article DR Congo military accuses M23 rebels of killing 50 civilians next article Midway High senior awarded the Congressional Award Bronze Medal by U.S. Congress The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel to deport dual citizenship Palestinian to France Re: Israel to deport dual citizenship Palestinian to France Re: Ex-US diplomats advise Biden administration to cease providing arms to Israel extremist government Re: Dirty tricks, lies and collusion with lawmakers are employed to protect Israel at any cost Re: Israel Court bans Palestine activist from returning home for a week Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email