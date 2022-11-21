Re: Israel: Smotrich cancels trip to US to continue coalition talks





I have read that Smotrich was offered the post of Finance Minister with powers over Judea and Samaria being transferred from the Defence Minister to the Finance Ministry. This would give Smotrich control over building and COGAT in Judea and Samaria. It would also given him a say in the IDF operations against the Palestinians.

This sounds as a reasonable trade off for the Likud coalition to make. The Ministry of Defence can go to someone in the Likud while Smotrich gets some levers of power over Judea and Samaria. The Defence Minister and COGAT will not be able to stop the planning authorities from meeting and approving new construction.





Source link