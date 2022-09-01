Re: Israel slammed for exploiting plight of Ukrainian Jews





The author of this screed is a liar. There is nothing in international law that obliges the palestinians to be able to return to their land. And if there is such a law, please present it. But that’s not necessary with MEMO because it is not a news site.

The author doesn’t mention the other countries that segregate the palestinians from the rest of the population; and this is how they are treated by their own Muslim brothers and sisters. It is a simple fact that any country can decide who can enter and who cannot enter.

When Palestine has a state, they can decide who can enter and who is prohibited from entry.

And this is why there will not be a Palestinian state for some time. The palestinians will not want to renounce their fictitious law of return which is something that will be obligated to happen if they accept statehood. They want the refugee multiplier to continue to expand just like the billboards which show the ever-expanding US debt because their national identity is based on victimhood.





