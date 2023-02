Two Paths

One Frozen in Time and in Law

Whereas the other through embrace and with much caring for our poor

Asserts no child be favoured, be favoured more to climb

but that each be blessed in an equal part

that is on those matters kinship, blind

For through the hand of the Father

a Father freshly blind

Love came to the world, to declare this world is mine

Bespoke a care for all her living

and a care, in every place

With an apprehension for tomorrow, lest we deny this grace





