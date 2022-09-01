Re: Israel slammed for exploiting plight of Ukrainian Jews





Gideon Levy’s reaction when he learned he was 100% European :

The first revelation, and the most important of all, struck me like a bolt of lightning. Unequivocally, definitively, no words spared. A huge headline across the full width of the screen:

Gideon, your DNA suggests that 100% of your origin is Jewish-Ashkenazi.

In other words, a 100 percent racially pure Ashkenazi Jew. An end to all doubts. But again, astonishingly, there’s not a trace of the Land of Israel in my ancestors’ journeys in the past 275,000 years. They never saw it, not even through binoculars. It’s the definite end of my Zionism. My deep connection with the Land of Israel faded in an instant and became nonexistent. My parents and my grandparents had no previous connection with Palestine. Justice was with the Palestinians and BDS will triumph.

