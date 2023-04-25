Re: Israel silences call to prayer from Al-Aqsa Mosque





When a Jew gets out of Occupied Palestine, like Ilan Pappe, Gilad Atzmon and others, he gets to know the truth. Read:

The Only Jewish Ghetto in the Middle East

By Gilad Atzmon

September 20, 2019 – The results from Tuesday’s Israeli elections have confirmed what many of us have known for a long while. The Jewish state is an ultra nationalist right wing swamp. Israel is more hawkish than more hawkish than ever. There is not a single Jewish Israeli Left wing party. The Democratic Party is led and mentored by a war criminal. What is left of Israel’s Labour Party has very little to do with peace, harmony and reconciliation. In fact, that Party is also led by a person wanted for war crimes. ……





Source link