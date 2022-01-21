Re: Israel signs multi-billion dollar deal for submarines from Germany





That and millions of Americans from North to South will need to go to England, Spain, Japan, China, Angola or whatever other place their “main/most recent” ancestors came from. Len with her DNA’s bullsh#t€ry is literally supporting one of the main ideas behind Nazism, that different human populations are originally homogeneous and “racial mixing” only happened due to the “bad Jews/Commies/Freemasons/Capitalists/Aliens/Dolphins/Whatever other conspiracionist nonsense”. There is no “pure race” in any place on Earth, unless your group managed to remain isolated in an island since Stone Age and never received foreign visitors (something that’s basically impossible).

Specially commercial DNA’s tests are useless to prove ethnicity or whatever, it’s good to find relatives and try to map certain diseases but that’s it, we get half of our genes from each of our parents who got half from our grandparents and that goes on, it’s an exponentiation not a multiplication; if you count your great-grandparents you get 1/16 DNA from each of them, now for your great-great grandparents it’s 1/32 and that goes on, it’s 1/1024 ten generations behind (which is roughly around 3 centuries at max considering how young people di€d) so yeah that’s basically nothing. Also not all genes get transfered, you can have a Malay ancestor and never receive any gene that’s common for the Malays of today; add to that the fact there are differences even among siblings since the genetic combination won’t be the same for them, even with the same parents, for example you can be “5% Italian” while your brother or sister is “2% Russian” and has zero genetic marks for Italian.





