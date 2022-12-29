Re: Israel shoots Palestinian boy in head with rubber bullets





Wherever politics is involved, Jewish people always have varied opinions on most everything. Simply showing that the opinions varied proves NOTHING. The shock would be if there would not be vastly varying opinions.

By the time of the general strike of 1936, which Hamas itself refers to as the first Jihad, it became very clear that the last resort in such matters would need to be engaged, namely, an involuntary population exchange. It was not at all uncommon. In the case of 6-million ethnic Germans, they were expelled from several European nations (under the Potsdam Agreement) after WW2, with no corresponding inbound population(s) to take their place in an exchange. A year before Israeli independence, Pakistan unilaterally declared its independence from India, based around a religious demographic and 14-million people became refugees on both sides of the new border. A couple of million died. With Israel, around 600,000 Jews from other Mid Eastern places became displaced and migrated to Israel. Around the same number of Arabs were displaced from Israel–if you do not count migratory Bedouins, who needed no invitation to pack their tents and travel seasonally.

Another important point: Israel did not expel these Arabs. They were summoned by the neighboring Arab leaders. There is no evidence to suggest that Israel used force to march these people across all of its national borders, each border being in a state of war. But the irony is, had the Arab leaders not summoned those Palestinian Arabs, the right thing to have done would have been for the Israelis to have expelled them. Because they do not belong competing for dominance. Their ideologies are too incompatible. So what you argue against is really the best of the bad alternatives.





Source link