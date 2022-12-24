Re: Israel shoots Palestinian boy in head with rubber bullets





I get that you hate Jews. I get that you see Zionism as the continuation of a thousands of years old cabal. I even get why someone like you would choose to hate.

That said, Zionism was considered apostasy up until the Holocaust, the idea of a Jewish ‘nation’ an atheistic supplanting of nationalism over the Deity — a rejection of God. The zioscum sentiment of the time was ‘I don’t believe in the Torah or God, but God gave us this land’. Between the time of your biblical citation and now, Jews accepted that the crushing of the Jewish extremist revolts by the Romans was a judgement of Heaven that they had failed to honor their covenant with that particular Flying Spaghetti Monster.

Zionism is a PERVERSION of Judaism.





