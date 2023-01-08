Re: Israel shoots dead 16-year-old Palestinian

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel shoots dead 16-year-old PalestinianMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 8, 2023 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Israel was born out of terrorism. Nothing has changed. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off McCarthy Speaker votes next article Why Isis offshoot is still a threat for China’s businesspeople in Afghanistan The author comredg you might also like Re: Jerusalem churches in crosshairs of escalating extremist attacks: Churches Council Re: Plans for F1 teams to relocate HQs to Saudi Arabia Re: Netanyahu's right-wing government protested in Tel Aviv Re: US prohibits Israel pilots from flying F-35 jets Re: German police arrest Iranian man on suspicion of planning chemical attack Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email