Re: Israel settlers vandalise shop owned by disabled Palestinian, attack customers

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel settlers vandalise shop owned by disabled Palestinian, attack customersMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 9, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Excellent comment. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House denies involvement in Twitter censorship despite 'direct contact' on COVID 'misinformation' next article U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Coinbase arbitration dispute The author comredg you might also like Re: Gaza agricultural sector develops despite aggression and blockade Re: Hamas official denounces EU silence about European institutions’ support for Israeli settlements – Middle East Monitor Re: Massive support for Palestine has pushed Israel to test sustainability of Abraham Accords Re: Violating obligations of member State, Israel blocks UN staff from carrying out work Re: Brazil Ambassador visits the Gaza Strip amid a warm welcome Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email