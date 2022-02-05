close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel settlers pollute spring water in West Bank

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 4 views
no thumb


Zhe zholok0$ted criminalz were known to put cyanide in the Pals’ water wells in 1948. Palestinians: Beware.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response