Re: Israel settlers install barbed wire around Palestinian home in Sheikh Jarrah to seize it





An another one bits the dust. Another illegal occupation of Jewish land comes to an end.

Israelis not only fenced off their land but planted trees on their land.

The Nation State law says that “Jerusalem complete and united, is the capital of Israel.” Jews have a right to their land in the eternal and undivided capital of Israel. The Nation State law also says:

“The State views the development of Jewish settlement as a national value, and shall act to encourage and promote its establishment and strengthening.”

So it is natural and to be encouraged that Jews should recover their land, build and strengthen the state of Israel.

.





Source link