Re: Israel settlers cut down 25 olive trees in Palestine village





{A} -All women, gay, Christian, Arab, Muslim, etc. citizens of Israel already have full “equal rights”, so

{B} – If you want equal rights in the PA, then bring your complaints to the PLO & Hamas regimes. And,

{C} – Your Indefensible “Palestinian Resistance” campaigns, of incitement, riots, murder, terrorism, &

war crimes, will -1- Not prevent security, prosperity, happiness, or “peace for Israel”. But,

-2- Your continued Jihadist aggressions will promote violence, poverty, misery, death, destruction, &

international isolation for your “Palestine” or PA. So,

{D} – “Go ahead Make my day” & the Jewish State of Israel’s.

-1- Fail again at your Indefensible Jihadist aggression, and

-2- “Shoot yourselves & your PA in the foot”, or -3- perhaps think before you act & realize that

– [a] – the “Palestinian Resistance” is more collaboration than harmful to Israel, and that

– [b] – negotiations, compromise, & peace are your only good options.





