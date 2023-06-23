MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel settlers attack Palestinian villagesMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 23, 2023 add comment 28 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Its such a shame and disgrace to be called Muslim in this era…ask me why later? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article California agrees to postpone Prop. 12 pork law — after the [U.S.] Supreme Court OKd it next article Apple's Tim Cook calls India 'huge opportunity' after tech meeting at White House with Prime Minister Modi The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel's state archive exposes Zionist efforts to enlist Nazis against Britain Re: 'Do you support attacks on Palestinians?' Jerusalem Post asks in Twitter poll Re: Israeli settlers raid mosque, rip qurans Re: Israeli settlers raid mosque, rip qurans Re: Israel settlers attack Palestinian villages Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email