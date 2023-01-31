Re: Israel settlers attack Palestinian farmers in Masafer Yatta

INDIANS (ET)Re: Israel settlers attack Palestinian farmers in Masafer YattaINDIANS (ET) by comredg on January 31, 2023 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest “Jews don’t have a legitimate claim” And never will. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Priscilla Presley in legal fight over validity of late daughter Lisa Marie’s will next article Re: Malaysian parliament speaker hails Turkiye's Erdogan as 'champion of Muslims' The author comredg you might also like Re: Sisi is in danger and the Army is in the dock Re: Israeli settlers blame Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem synagogue attack Re: Israel: Ben Gvir to propose law allowing death penalty for 'terrorists' Re: Activist mother flees Sweden after authorities pursue her children Re: Thomas Friedman shows that liberal Jews have no reason left to defend Israel Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email